Sam Houston earns 65-54 win over UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Huefner had 14 points in Sam Houston’s 65-54 victory against UTEP on Saturday night.

Huefner was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bearkats (17-11, 10-3 Conference USA). Davon Barnes scored 12 points, going 4 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Lamar Wilkerson had 10 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (0 for 5 from 3-point range).

Otis Frazier III led the Miners (13-15, 4-9) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Zid Powell added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

