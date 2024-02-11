Sallis leads Wake Forest against No. 9 Duke

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-7, 8-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-7, 8-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-5, 9-3 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils after Hunter Sallis scored 33 points in Wake Forest’s 83-79 win against the NC State Wolfpack.

The Blue Devils have gone 12-2 at home. Duke is ninth in the ACC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mark Mitchell averaging 2.3.

The Demon Deacons have gone 8-4 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest ranks sixth in the ACC giving up 70.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Duke averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest scores 13.2 more points per game (80.8) than Duke gives up to opponents (67.6).

The Blue Devils and Demon Deacons face off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is averaging 10.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 17.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Duke.

Kevin Miller is averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Demon Deacons. Sallis is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.