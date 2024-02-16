Sallis leads Wake Forest against No. 21 Virginia after 22-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-8, 8-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-6, 10-4 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (16-8, 8-5 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (19-6, 10-4 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the No. 21 Virginia Cavaliers after Hunter Sallis scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 77-69 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-1 at home. Virginia is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Demon Deacons are 8-5 in ACC play. Wake Forest ranks sixth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Efton Reid averaging 6.1.

Virginia makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Wake Forest has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 14 points, six assists and 2.4 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games for Virginia.

Reid is averaging 8.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Demon Deacons. Sallis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 64.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.