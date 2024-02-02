Sallis and Wake Forest host Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (14-7, 5-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-7, 5-4 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST…

Syracuse Orange (14-7, 5-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-7, 5-4 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays the Syracuse Orange after Hunter Sallis scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 77-72 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Demon Deacons are 11-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is fourth in the ACC scoring 79.8 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Orange are 5-5 in conference play. Syracuse is seventh in the ACC with 36.6 rebounds per game led by Maliq Brown averaging 6.6.

Wake Forest scores 79.8 points, 7.4 more per game than the 72.4 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 16.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Judah Mintz is averaging 18.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Orange: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.