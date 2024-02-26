Sallis and Wake Forest host Notre Dame

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-17, 5-11 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-17, 5-11 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Hunter Sallis scored 29 points in Wake Forest’s 83-79 victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Fighting Irish are 7-8 in home games. Notre Dame is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons have gone 10-6 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is fifth in the ACC allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Notre Dame averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Demon Deacons meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 16.7 points, 4.3 assists and two steals for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Sallis is averaging 18.7 points for the Demon Deacons. Andrew Carr is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.