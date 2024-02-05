Sallis and Wake Forest host Georgia Tech

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Hunter Sallis scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 99-70 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-5 in home games. Georgia Tech has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demon Deacons are 6-4 in conference play. Wake Forest ranks eighth in the ACC allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Georgia Tech is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest averages 80.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the 76.0 Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Demon Deacons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 30.3% from beyond the arc. Baye Ndongo is shooting 56.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Sallis is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 16.2 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 74.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.