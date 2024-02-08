Sakota scores 24 to guide Northeastern past Campbell 86-76

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Luka Sakota scored 24 points as Northeastern beat Campbell 86-76 on Thursday night. Sakota was…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Luka Sakota scored 24 points as Northeastern beat Campbell 86-76 on Thursday night.

Sakota was 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Huskies (9-15, 4-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Rashad King scored 17 points, going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Harold Woods finished 6 of 8 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

Anthony Dell’Orso led the way for the Fighting Camels (11-13, 5-6) with 23 points and six rebounds. Jasin Sinani added 18 points and two steals. Elijah Walsh finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Northeastern took the lead with 17:32 left in the first half and never looked back. King led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 42-29 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

