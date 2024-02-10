Sakota and Northeastern host Monmouth

Monmouth Hawks (13-11, 6-5 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (9-15, 4-7 CAA) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Monmouth Hawks (13-11, 6-5 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (9-15, 4-7 CAA)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -3.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Luka Sakota scored 24 points in Northeastern’s 86-76 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Huskies have gone 4-4 in home games. Northeastern is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 6-5 in CAA play. Monmouth is eighth in the CAA allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

Northeastern’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Monmouth gives up. Monmouth averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Doherty is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Xander Rice is shooting 40.3% and averaging 21.1 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.