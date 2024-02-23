Saint Peter’s visits Montgomery and Mount St. Mary’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-11, 9-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-15, 7-8 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (13-11, 9-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (11-15, 7-8 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Deshayne Montgomery scored 25 points in Mount St. Mary’s 94-80 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Mountaineers are 7-3 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Peacocks have gone 9-6 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 72.7 points, 9.1 more per game than the 63.6 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.9 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 43.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Mountaineers. Montgomery is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.