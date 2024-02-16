Saint Peter’s takes on Siena following Clarke’s 21-point game

Siena Saints (4-20, 3-10 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-11, 7-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Siena Saints (4-20, 3-10 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-11, 7-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -9.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays the Siena Saints after Roy Clarke scored 21 points in Saint Peter’s 64-62 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Peacocks are 5-4 on their home court. Saint Peter’s has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Saints are 3-10 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 0-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Siena allows to opponents. Siena’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Saint Peter’s has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Reid is scoring 11.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Peacocks. Clarke is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Saints: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.