Saint Peter’s secures 59-53 victory against Iona

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Corey Washington’s 18 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Iona 59-53 on Sunday.

Washington also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Peacocks (13-11, 9-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus Randolph was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Latrell Reid was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Gaels (13-12, 8-6) were led in scoring by Greg Gordon, who finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Wheza Panzo added 11 points and two steals for Iona.

Both teams next play games on the road Friday. Saint Peter’s plays Mount St. Mary’s and Iona faces Rider.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

