Saint Peter’s hosts Siena following Eley’s 24-point performance

Siena Saints (4-20, 3-10 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-11, 7-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Siena Saints (4-20, 3-10 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-11, 7-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Michael Eley scored 24 points in Siena’s 68-63 win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks have gone 5-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Saints are 3-10 in MAAC play. Siena is seventh in the MAAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Eley averaging 5.6.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Siena allows. Siena’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Saint Peter’s has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. Corey Washington is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Giovanni Emejuru is shooting 55.5% and averaging 10.1 points for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Saints: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.