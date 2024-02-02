Saint Peter’s hosts Niagara after Bayless’ 21-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-10, 6-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-7, 7-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-10, 6-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-7, 7-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -4; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Braxton Bayless scored 21 points in Niagara’s 84-78 overtime loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks have gone 5-2 at home. Saint Peter’s scores 65.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Purple Eagles have gone 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Saint Peter’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Washington is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 12.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.