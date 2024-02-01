Saint Peter’s hosts Bayless and Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-10, 6-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-7, 7-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-10, 6-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-7, 7-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara faces the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Braxton Bayless scored 21 points in Niagara’s 84-78 overtime loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Peacocks are 5-2 on their home court. Saint Peter’s is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Purple Eagles have gone 6-4 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Washington is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Ahmad Henderson II is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Luke Bumbalough is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

