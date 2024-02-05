Saint Mary’s (CA) visits Denson and Pacific

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-6, 9-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-18, 0-9 WCC) Stockton, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (18-6, 9-0 WCC) at Pacific Tigers (6-18, 0-9 WCC)

Stockton, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Cam Denson scored 22 points in Pacific’s 79-73 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Tigers are 5-8 on their home court. Pacific has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gaels are 9-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks eighth in the WCC shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

Pacific averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 72.5 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 76.7 Pacific gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Williams is averaging 9.2 points for the Tigers. Moe Odum is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Mitchell Saxen is averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 67.7 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points.

