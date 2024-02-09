Saint Mary’s (CA) seeks 20th win this season in matchup against Portland

Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-6, 10-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-16, 3-7 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-6, 10-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-16, 3-7 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) will aim for its 20th victory this season when the Gaels visit the Portland Pilots.

The Pilots are 7-4 in home games. Portland is eighth in the WCC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 1.5.

The Gaels have gone 10-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC with 15.4 assists per game led by Augustas Marciulionis averaging 4.5.

Portland makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

Marciulionis is averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.