Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Gonzaga after Marciulionis’ 20-point game

Saint Mary’s Gaels (17-6, 8-0 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-5, 7-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on the Gonzaga Bulldogs after Augustas Marciulionis scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 82-77 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 on their home court. Gonzaga ranks second in the WCC with 16.3 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 6.0.

The Gaels are 8-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks second in the WCC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Jefferson averaging 4.8.

Gonzaga averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Gaels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is shooting 61.4% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Aidan Mahaney is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 14.1 points. Marciulionis is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 87.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.2 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

