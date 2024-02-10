Saint Mary’s (CA) faces Portland, seeks 8th straight road win

Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-6, 10-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-16, 3-7 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (19-6, 10-0 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-16, 3-7 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -17.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hits the road against Portland trying to prolong its seven-game road winning streak.

The Pilots are 7-4 in home games. Portland allows 80.8 points and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Gaels are 10-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 16 points and 3.7 assists for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 11.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points per game.

Gaels: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.