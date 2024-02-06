Saint Louis visits La Salle after Brickus’ 24-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (8-14, 1-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-11, 2-7 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (8-14, 1-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-11, 2-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Jhamir Brickus scored 24 points in La Salle’s 88-82 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Explorers have gone 7-5 in home games. La Salle is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Billikens are 1-8 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

La Salle’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Saint Louis gives up. Saint Louis averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than La Salle gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Explorers.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Billikens: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

