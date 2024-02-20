Saint Louis visits Duquesne after Parker’s 30-point performance

Saint Louis Billikens (9-16, 2-10 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-10, 5-7 A-10) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (9-16, 2-10 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-10, 5-7 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -8.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Sincere Parker scored 30 points in Saint Louis’ 95-85 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Dukes have gone 10-4 in home games. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Fousseyni Drame leads the Dukes with 5.8 boards.

The Billikens are 2-10 in A-10 play. Saint Louis allows 78.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Duquesne is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Saint Louis allows to opponents. Saint Louis averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Billikens meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is averaging 16.7 points for the Dukes.

Gibson Jimerson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Billikens: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

