Saint Louis takes on Fordham, looks to halt 5-game skid

Fordham Rams (9-12, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-13, 1-7 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fordham Rams (9-12, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-13, 1-7 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -1; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis aims to end its five-game slide when the Billikens take on Fordham.

The Billikens are 7-4 in home games. Saint Louis allows 77.4 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Rams are 3-5 in A-10 play. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 2.8.

Saint Louis is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

The Billikens and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 15.3 points. Bradley Ezewiro is shooting 53.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Japhet Medor is averaging 11.7 points for the Rams. Elijah Gray is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.