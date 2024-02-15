Saint Louis plays VCU following Parker’s 34-point showing

VCU Rams (16-8, 8-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-15, 2-9 A-10) St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VCU Rams (16-8, 8-3 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (9-15, 2-9 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts the VCU Rams after Sincere Parker scored 34 points in Saint Louis’ 87-86 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Billikens have gone 7-5 at home. Saint Louis has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams have gone 8-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Louis averages 73.5 points, 8.4 more per game than the 65.1 VCU gives up. VCU has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is shooting 39.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Billikens.

Max Shulga averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 2-8, averaging 73.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

