Saint Louis faces Fordham, aims to end 5-game skid

Fordham Rams (9-12, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-13, 1-7 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (9-12, 3-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-13, 1-7 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis heads into the matchup with Fordham after losing five in a row.

The Billikens are 7-4 in home games. Saint Louis is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Rams have gone 3-5 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Saint Louis is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Saint Louis has given up to its opponents (45.4%).

The Billikens and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Billikens. Bradley Ezewiro is averaging 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

Abdou Tsimbila is averaging 7.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Rams. Elijah Gray is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.