Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Bishop and George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-11, 3-9 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (16-10, 6-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -11.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks after James Bishop scored 23 points in George Washington’s 90-74 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Hawks have gone 11-3 at home. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is fourth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 2.5.

The Revolutionaries are 3-9 in A-10 play.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). George Washington scores 7.2 more points per game (78.3) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents (71.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynn Greer III is averaging 11.6 points and four assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

