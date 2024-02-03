ELECTION 2024: Live South Carolina Democratic Primary Results | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Saint Joseph's (PA) beats…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) beats La Salle 88-82

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points as Saint Joseph’s of Pennsylvania beat La Salle 88-82 on Saturday.

Reynolds was 7 of 13 shooting (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Hawks (15-7, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rasheer Fleming scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Lynn Greer III had 16 points and was 5 of 15 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Explorers (11-11, 2-7) were led in scoring by Jhamir Brickus, who finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Rokas Jocius added 15 points and Khalil Brantley had 15 points each.

Saint Joseph’s used a 12-0 second-half run to come back from an eight-point deficit and take the lead at 73-69 with 5:33 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Greer scored 14 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up