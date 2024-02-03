Saint Francis (PA) visits Strickland and LIU

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-15, 2-7 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-16, 3-5 NEC) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-15, 2-7 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-16, 3-5 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Tai Strickland scored 21 points in LIU’s 82-75 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Sharks are 2-2 on their home court. LIU is eighth in the NEC with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Djapa averaging 2.0.

The Red Flash are 2-7 in conference games. Saint Francis (PA) allows 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.5 points per game.

LIU is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA)’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than LIU has given up to its opponents (46.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Greene is averaging 7.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Sharks.

Eli Wilborn is averaging 10 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

