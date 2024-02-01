Saint Francis (PA) plays Cent. Conn. St., aims to break road skid

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-14, 2-6 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (12-8, 6-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-14, 2-6 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (12-8, 6-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Cent. Conn. St. looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Blue Devils are 5-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Abdul Momoh averaging 2.0.

The Red Flash have gone 2-6 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 65.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 66.5 Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Eli Wilborn is averaging 10 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Red Flash. Carlos Lopez Jr. is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

