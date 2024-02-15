Saint Francis (PA) hosts Allen and Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (11-11, 5-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-16, 3-8 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wagner Seahawks (11-11, 5-5 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-16, 3-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner visits the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash after Tahron Allen scored 22 points in Wagner’s 66-62 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Red Flash are 6-6 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Eli Wilborn averaging 4.8.

The Seahawks have gone 5-5 against NEC opponents. Wagner ranks third in the NEC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Wagner allows to opponents. Wagner’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Lopez Jr. is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 9.1 points. Wilborn is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Julian Brown is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, while averaging 9.4 points. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

