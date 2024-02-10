Saint Francis (PA) faces Stonehill, looks to end 3-game slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-22, 1-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-16, 2-8 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-22, 1-9 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-16, 2-8 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Flash -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) aims to stop its three-game losing streak when the Red Flash take on Stonehill.

The Red Flash are 5-6 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks fifth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 1-9 in conference play. Stonehill has a 3-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 63.4 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 72.7 Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Wilborn is averaging 10.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Red Flash. Carlos Lopez Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Tony Felder is averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.