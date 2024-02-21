Saint Bonaventure visits La Salle after overtime win

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-9, 7-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-14, 3-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-9, 7-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-14, 3-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -6; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the La Salle Explorers after the Bonnies took down the Davidson Wildcats 81-80 in overtime.

The Explorers are 8-6 on their home court. La Salle allows 75 points and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

The Bonnies are 7-6 against conference opponents. Saint Bonaventure is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

La Salle averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game La Salle allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Mika Adams-Woods is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists. Chad Venning is averaging 13.6 points and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

