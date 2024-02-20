Saint Bonaventure visits La Salle after overtime win against Davidson

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-9, 7-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-14, 3-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-9, 7-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-14, 3-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the La Salle Explorers followingSaint Bonaventure’s 81-80 overtime victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Explorers have gone 8-6 in home games. La Salle has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies are 7-6 in conference games. Saint Bonaventure scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

La Salle is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game La Salle allows.

The Explorers and Bonnies face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for La Salle.

Charles Pride is averaging 12 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.