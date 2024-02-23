Saint Bonaventure visits Cohen and UMass

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-10, 7-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (17-9, 8-6 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-10, 7-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (17-9, 8-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Josh Cohen scored 20 points in UMass’ 74-52 win against the VCU Rams.

The Minutemen are 12-2 in home games. UMass has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies have gone 7-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure ranks eighth in the A-10 giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

UMass scores 79.7 points, 12.1 more per game than the 67.6 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 73.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 71.4 UMass gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is averaging 16.3 points and seven rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UMass.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.