Saint Bonaventure takes on Duquesne, looks for 5th straight home win

Duquesne Dukes (13-9, 3-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-8, 5-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -6; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Duquesne aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Bonnies have gone 9-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Dukes are 3-6 in conference matchups. Duquesne has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Saint Bonaventure makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Duquesne has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Duquesne has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses Flowers is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 10 points. Chad Venning is averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Dae Dae Grant is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 12.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

