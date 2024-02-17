Saint Bonaventure hosts Davidson following Farell’s 23-point game

Davidson Wildcats (14-10, 4-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-9, 6-6 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Davidson Wildcats (14-10, 4-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-9, 6-6 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -7.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure faces the Davidson Wildcats after Yann Farell scored 23 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 85-67 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Bonnies are 9-3 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 4-7 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 71.0 points per game, 4.1 more than the 66.9 Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chad Venning is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bonnies. Charles Pride is averaging 12.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Bobby Durkin averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Grant Huffman is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.