Saint Bonaventure faces UMass, looks for 4th straight home win

UMass Minutemen (14-7, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-8, 4-5 A-10) Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Minutemen (14-7, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-8, 4-5 A-10)

Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts UMass trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bonnies are 8-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Minutemen are 5-4 in A-10 play. UMass is second in the A-10 with 16.4 assists per game led by Matt Cross averaging 3.2.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UMass gives up. UMass has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Minutemen match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14 points and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Cross is averaging 15.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Minutemen. Josh Cohen is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

