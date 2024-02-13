Saint Bonaventure faces Fordham following Pride’s 22-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-9, 5-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-13, 4-6 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-9, 5-6 A-10) at Fordham Rams (10-13, 4-6 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays the Fordham Rams after Charles Pride scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 75-69 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 4-9 at home. Fordham has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bonnies are 5-6 in conference games. Saint Bonaventure averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Fordham averages 73.0 points, 6.1 more per game than the 66.9 Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 73.7 points per game, 0.1 more than the 73.6 Fordham allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rose averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Elijah Gray is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists for the Bonnies. Chad Venning is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.