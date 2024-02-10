Sacred Heart visits LIU, aims to end road losing streak

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-13, 6-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-17, 4-6 NEC) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-13, 6-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-17, 4-6 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hits the road against LIU looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Sharks are 3-3 on their home court. LIU is seventh in the NEC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Djapa averaging 2.1.

The Pioneers are 6-4 in NEC play. Sacred Heart is sixth in the NEC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Alex Sobel averaging 7.2.

LIU is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game LIU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tana Kopa averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Tai Strickland is averaging 15 points and two steals over the last 10 games for LIU.

Nico Galette is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 15.9 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

