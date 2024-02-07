Sacred Heart visits Jeanne-Rose and Cent. Conn. St.

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-12, 6-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-9, 7-2 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-12, 6-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (13-9, 7-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Allan Jeanne-Rose scored 23 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 71-68 loss to the Merrimack Warriors.

The Blue Devils are 6-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is third in the NEC in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Kellen Amos leads the Blue Devils with 5.4 boards.

The Pioneers are 6-3 in NEC play. Sacred Heart scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.2% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Cent. Conn. St. have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeanne-Rose is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Joey Reilly averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Nico Galette is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

