Sacred Heart plays Stonehill following McGee’s 23-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-20, 0-7 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-12, 4-3 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -11; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Kyle McGee scored 23 points in Sacred Heart’s 93-91 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Pioneers have gone 7-3 at home. Sacred Heart is 5-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Skyhawks are 0-7 against conference opponents. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Max Zegarowski averaging 4.6.

Sacred Heart averages 73.9 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 77.3 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill averages 62.9 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 72.7 Sacred Heart gives up to opponents.

The Pioneers and Skyhawks square off Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Zegarowski is averaging 12.3 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 61.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

