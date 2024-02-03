Sacred Heart hosts Le Moyne after Reilly’s 22-point performance

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-12, 4-3 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 5-3 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-12, 4-3 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 5-3 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts the Le Moyne Dolphins after Joey Reilly scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 77-72 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Pioneers are 8-3 in home games. Sacred Heart is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Dolphins are 4-3 in conference games. Le Moyne ranks second in the NEC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Sacred Heart’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Le Moyne allows. Le Moyne averages 74.1 points per game, 1.4 more than the 72.7 Sacred Heart gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Galette is averaging 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and two steals for the Pioneers. Reilly is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Mike Depersia is averaging 4.6 points, four assists and two steals for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

