Sacred Heart hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Almonor’s 21-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-14, 7-5 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-14, 7-5 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-14, 7-5 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (13-14, 7-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Ansley Almonor scored 21 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 93-74 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Pioneers are 9-3 in home games. Sacred Heart ranks second in the NEC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Alex Sobel averaging 7.3.

The Knights are 7-5 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks third in the NEC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Sacred Heart is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Sacred Heart have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sobel is averaging 11.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Pioneers. Joey Reilly is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Sean Moore is averaging 12.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Knights. Almonor is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.