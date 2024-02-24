Sacramento State visits Turner and Montana State

Sacramento State Hornets (6-22, 2-13 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-22, 2-13 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-15, 7-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Eddie Turner III scored 27 points in Montana State’s 72-67 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Bobcats have gone 9-6 at home. Montana State is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are 2-13 in conference games. Sacramento State is second in the Big Sky with 36.2 rebounds per game led by Duncan Powell averaging 7.2.

Montana State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 65.6 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 74.4 Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Ford III is scoring 15.4 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bobcats.

Zee Hamoda is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 11.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 57.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

