Sacramento State visits Idaho State following Huie’s 20-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-17, 2-8 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-14, 4-6 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (6-17, 2-8 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-14, 4-6 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -5.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State plays the Sacramento State Hornets after Kiree Huie scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 81-79 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals have gone 5-3 at home. Idaho State is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 69.8 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Hornets have gone 2-8 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State gives up 70.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.3 points per game.

Idaho State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 67.4 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 70.1 Idaho State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Parker is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.7% over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Zee Hamoda is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 12.6 points. Duncan Powell is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.