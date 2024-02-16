Sacramento State hosts Reaves and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (15-10, 8-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-20, 2-11 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (15-10, 8-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-20, 2-11 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Sacramento State Hornets after Dejour Reaves scored 27 points in Northern Colorado’s 82-72 overtime loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 5-6 in home games. Sacramento State has a 3-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears have gone 8-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks third in the Big Sky shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Sacramento State averages 65.5 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 77.9 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 10.4 more points per game (80.6) than Sacramento State gives up to opponents (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Powell is averaging 12.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Zee Hamoda is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Saint Thomas is averaging 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Reaves is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 57.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

