Sacramento State Hornets take on the Idaho Vandals on 5-game skid

Idaho Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State aims to end its five-game skid when the Hornets take on Idaho.

The Hornets are 5-4 on their home court. Sacramento State is 3-5 in one-possession games.

The Vandals are 2-7 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sacramento State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Sacramento State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zee Hamoda is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Hornets. Austin Patterson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Quinn Denker is averaging 12.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Vandals. Julius Mims is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.