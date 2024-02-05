Sacramento State Hornets face the Idaho Vandals on 5-game skid

Idaho Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks to stop its five-game skid when the Hornets take on Idaho.

The Hornets are 5-4 in home games. Sacramento State is the Big Sky leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Duncan Powell averaging 7.6.

The Vandals are 2-7 in conference play. Idaho is seventh in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 5.2.

Sacramento State averages 68.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 72.0 Idaho allows. Idaho averages 69.6 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 71.1 Sacramento State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zee Hamoda is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 12.8 points. Powell is shooting 43.6% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

Quinn Denker averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Mims is averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Vandals: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

