Sabol and Buffalo host Georgia Southern

Buffalo Bulls (2-20, 1-9 MAC) at Georgia Southern Eagles (5-19, 5-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Georgia Southern Eagles after Ryan Sabol scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 87-73 loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Eagles have gone 3-4 at home. Georgia Southern gives up 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 1-8 on the road. Buffalo gives up 80.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.6 points per game.

Georgia Southern averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 66.8 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 79.3 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Eagles. Avantae Parker is averaging 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Sy Chatman is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Sabol is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

