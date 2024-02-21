Rutgers visits No. 3 Purdue after Edey’s 22-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (23-3, 12-3 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Zach Edey scored 22 points in Purdue’s 73-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Boilermakers have gone 13-0 in home games. Purdue is eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 69.9 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-8 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Clifford Omoruyi averaging 2.8.

Purdue averages 84.4 points, 19.0 more per game than the 65.4 Rutgers allows. Rutgers’ 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Purdue has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Edey is averaging 23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Boilermakers.

Derek Simpson is averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Scarlet Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.