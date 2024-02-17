Rutgers visits Minnesota after Garcia’s 24-point outing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-9, 6-7 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Dawson Garcia scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 84-76 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Golden Gophers are 13-3 in home games. Minnesota is seventh in the Big Ten with 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Garcia averaging 8.1.

The Scarlet Knights are 6-7 in conference play. Rutgers averages 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Minnesota scores 76.1 points, 11.3 more per game than the 64.8 Rutgers allows. Rutgers’ 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Christie is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 11.4 points. Garcia is averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Derek Simpson is averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 11.1 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 39.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.