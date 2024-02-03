Rutgers visits Michigan, aims to break road losing streak

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-10, 2-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-10, 2-7 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-14, 2-8 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -4; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers will aim to break its five-game road skid when the Scarlet Knights take on Michigan.

The Wolverines have gone 4-6 at home. Michigan gives up 79.3 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-7 in conference play. Rutgers has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan averages 77.9 points, 11.6 more per game than the 66.3 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights meet Saturday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Olivier Nkamhoua is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Aundre Hyatt is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Scarlet Knights. Mawot Mag is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 73.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

